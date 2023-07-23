Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Waters by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Waters by 7.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.09.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $288.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.