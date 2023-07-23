Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after acquiring an additional 287,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 447.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 146,345 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 63.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 142,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $3,677,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.5 %

MHO stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.95.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.90 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $436,371. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $436,371. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.