Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $219,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 231,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $162.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.33. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

