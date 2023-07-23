Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 2,999 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.7% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Westwood Wealth Management raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 14.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,626,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 0.1 %

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $97.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

