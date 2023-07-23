State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 128,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,610 shares of company stock worth $1,937,273. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

