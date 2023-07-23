Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after acquiring an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,994,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,642 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

