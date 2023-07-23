Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 84 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $181,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after purchasing an additional 346,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.15.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $237.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $462.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

