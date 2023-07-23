Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.