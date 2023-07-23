Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stake Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $9.03 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

