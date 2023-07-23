Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,303.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

