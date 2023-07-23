New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,812 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Western Union worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

