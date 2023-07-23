John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.