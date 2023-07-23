Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,663 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

