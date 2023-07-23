Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.43 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

