Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $20.00 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

