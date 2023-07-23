DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 108,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 44.48%. Analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.