DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 108,495 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $12.46.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 44.48%. Analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Technologies Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
