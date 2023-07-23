BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

