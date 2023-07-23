Arizona State Retirement System Sells 71 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of RH by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RH by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of RH by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $377.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.50 and its 200-day moving average is $284.57. RH has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $383.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.87.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

