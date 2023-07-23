Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 22.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.