Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 726 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,199 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 35.50% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

