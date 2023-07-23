Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 695 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in FOX by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.