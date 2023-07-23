Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 164 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $131.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $121.14.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,546. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

