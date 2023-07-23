Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $2,820,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.