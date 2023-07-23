Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

