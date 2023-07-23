Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.87. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

