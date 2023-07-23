Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 8.0 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,120.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,120.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

