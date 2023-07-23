Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,682.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.89.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,800.00%.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

