Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

