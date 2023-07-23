Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,219,000 after buying an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 306,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.76. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.