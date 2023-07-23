Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Seeyond bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,294,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,710,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,294,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,710,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $1,497,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,425.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,891,232 shares of company stock valued at $63,060,860 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. Toast’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

