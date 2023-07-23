Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,916 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.1 %

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

RIVN opened at $25.27 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

