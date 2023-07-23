Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $126.16 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.