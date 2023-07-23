Arizona State Retirement System Buys 723 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

