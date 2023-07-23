Arizona State Retirement System Buys 471 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 181,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

UFPI opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.88.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

