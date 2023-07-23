Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,492 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 137,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,562.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,241,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,507,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 137,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,562.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,241,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,507,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,579,524 shares of company stock worth $80,909,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

