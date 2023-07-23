Arizona State Retirement System Buys 211 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 280.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace Trading Down 0.7 %

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $245.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.30 and a 12 month high of $252.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.77 and its 200 day moving average is $211.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

