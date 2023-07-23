Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,056 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

