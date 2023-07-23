Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

WTFC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

