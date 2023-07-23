Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,919 shares of company stock worth $2,780,420. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

