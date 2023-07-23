Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,389,000 after purchasing an additional 147,158 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 716,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 301,158 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.71.

Shares of KRTX opened at $205.07 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.59 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.74.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

