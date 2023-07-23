Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 636 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Silgan by 14.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 4.9% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 12.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Up 0.5 %

SLGN opened at $48.04 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

