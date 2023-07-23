Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,268 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

