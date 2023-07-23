Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,262 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 over the last three months. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

ALKS opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

