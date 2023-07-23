Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,040 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,739,000 after buying an additional 127,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,205,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after buying an additional 245,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,528,000 after buying an additional 97,025 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.