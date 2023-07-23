956 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Insulet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $3,052,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Insulet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Insulet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $284.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.64.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

