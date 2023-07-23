7,089 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 296,623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ventas Stock Down 0.3 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE VTR opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -275.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.