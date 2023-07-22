Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Wolfspeed worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $63.16 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOLF. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Insider Activity

In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

