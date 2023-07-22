Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $56.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after buying an additional 402,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,919,000 after buying an additional 76,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

