Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Webster Financial worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

