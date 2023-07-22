Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,547 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Verve Therapeutics worth $23,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.58. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

